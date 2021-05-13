Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.90

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 1987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

