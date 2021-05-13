Zealium Tops One Day Volume of $61.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $53,316.48 and approximately $61.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.80 or 0.01476742 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,254,290 coins and its circulating supply is 16,254,290 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

