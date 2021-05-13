Zeepin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1.04 million worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.94 or 0.00650640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00082503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00232459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $606.93 or 0.01207841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.44 or 0.01067549 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

