Zel 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.84 or 0.00596503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00197095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00277407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016165 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004258 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

