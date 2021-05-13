Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 million-$322 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.82 million.

ZEN traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.67. 32,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,870. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,872 shares of company stock valued at $26,867,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

