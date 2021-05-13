Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 23.8% Lower This Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $1,605.45 or 0.03208224 BTC on major exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1,609.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01039466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00069458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00112397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00062263 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.