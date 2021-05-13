ZeroSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.62 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $40.69 million and $3.62 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,230,028 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

