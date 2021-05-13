Zeusshield Hits Market Cap of $490,679.50 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $490,679.50 and approximately $1,738.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01061201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00112109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

