Zilliqa Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $228.04 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,570,238,932 coins and its circulating supply is 11,278,771,779 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

