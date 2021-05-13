ZKSwap One Day Volume Reaches $28.13 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $317.98 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.85 or 0.00639847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00082796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00233117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.83 or 0.01247945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.30 or 0.01056835 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

