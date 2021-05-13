Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.420-4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $169.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,644. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.