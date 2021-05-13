zooplus’ (ZLPSF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get zooplus alerts:

ZLPSF remained flat at $$305.00 during midday trading on Thursday. zooplus has a 52-week low of $142.75 and a 52-week high of $322.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.