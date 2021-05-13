zooplus (ZO1) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of zooplus (ETR: ZO1) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €350.00 ($411.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – zooplus was given a new €350.00 ($411.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – zooplus was given a new €350.00 ($411.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – zooplus was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – zooplus was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – zooplus was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – zooplus was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – zooplus was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR ZO1 traded down €8.60 ($10.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching €221.60 ($260.71). 73,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus AG has a 52-week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 52-week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of €251.48 and a 200-day moving average of €195.33.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

