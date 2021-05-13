ZrCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $88,235.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.75 or 0.00667252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00081582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00233419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004539 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.71 or 0.01221615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01046716 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

