ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 3.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 10,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,751. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

