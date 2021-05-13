ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 121.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and $211,567.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 121.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

