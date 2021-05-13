Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,590 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

SNPS stock opened at $228.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

