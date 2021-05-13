Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

