Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Boston Properties by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $103.81 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.