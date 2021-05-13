Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $578.24 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.51 and a 1 year high of $633.04. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.73 and a 200-day moving average of $587.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

