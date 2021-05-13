Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

