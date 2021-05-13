Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $135.94 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

