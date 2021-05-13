Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

NYSE:HCA opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,653 shares of company stock valued at $84,076,265. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

