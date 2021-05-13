Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of The J. M. Smucker worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

