Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 259.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

