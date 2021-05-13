Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,951 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

