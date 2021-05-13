Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $118.29 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

