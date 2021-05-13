Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,773 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

