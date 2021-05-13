Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 38,883 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,883 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.