Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 398,244 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,244 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $187.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,087 shares of company stock valued at $9,235,710. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

