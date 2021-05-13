Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 73,057 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,304 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 73,057 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

