Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 380 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 380 price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 414.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

