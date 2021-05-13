Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $46,160,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $16,541,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.