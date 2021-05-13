Zynecoin (ZYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.41 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $94,146.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063447 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

