-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

