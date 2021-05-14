-$0.04 EPS Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Frank’s International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. 18,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,032. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $840.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

