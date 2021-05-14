$0.07 EPS Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Funko posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Funko by 36.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.