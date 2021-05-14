$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.17. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

