-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million.

VERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $25,087,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at $10,509,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $6,125,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 216,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 164,827 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

