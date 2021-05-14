$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Inovalon posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 14,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,454. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

