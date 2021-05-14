$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.73%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.