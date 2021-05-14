-$0.19 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 354,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Otonomy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

