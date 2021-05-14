$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

TWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Titan International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

