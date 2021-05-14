$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Gray Television posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Gray Television by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.