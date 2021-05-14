-$0.31 EPS Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Chiasma reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CHMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 137,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $232.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

