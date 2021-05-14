-$0.31 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Wix.com reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.25. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $188.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

