-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $101.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 17,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

