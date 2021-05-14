$0.37 EPS Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

WPM traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 2,441,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.