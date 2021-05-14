$0.37 EPS Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

WPM traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 2,441,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

