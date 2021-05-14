$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. SLM reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $54,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $46,532,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 231,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.