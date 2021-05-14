-$0.43 EPS Expected for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($6.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CMMB opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $168.80.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.